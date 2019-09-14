|
|
FENG, Yen-Tsai Librarian Of Lexington, formerly of Chestnut Hill, passed away peacefully on September 6, at Lahey Hospital, Burlington after a brief illness. She was the widow of Philip J. McNiff of Chestnut Hill.
She is survived by her brother Paul Y. Feng and wife Marie of Kenilworth, IL, son Brian S. McNiff and wife Mary of Melrose, grandson P. T. McNiff of Los Angeles, CA, and nieces and nephews. Elder brother Yen-Hua Feng of Beijing predeceased her.
Y.T. was born in Beijing, China on January 17, 1923, daughter of Chih-Chung and Pao-Ru Feng. Educated at the University of Shanghai, she came to the United States in 1946, and received a Master's degree from Colorado State University and a Doctorate in International Relations from the University of Denver. She is also the recipient of several honorary degrees.
After receiving a Library Science degree from Columbia University, Y.T. joined the Harvard Library. In 1967, she became Assistant Director for Library Service at the Boston Public Library, and in 1977 became Librarian of Wellesley College.
In 1980, she returned to Harvard, becoming the first Roy E. Larsen Librarian of Harvard College. Long active in the American Library Association, she co-founded the Asian American Librarian Caucus in 1975.
Y.T. served as trustee or board member in several area academic and cultural institutions, including Boston College, Regis College, and Lesley College. She served on the board of Polaroid Corp.
Donations in Y.T.'s memory may be made to the Yen-Tsai Fund Endowment Fund at Harvard College Library or the Yen-Tsai Book Fund at Boston College Library.
Interment will be private. A Memorial and Celebration of Y.T.'s Life will be held at Brookhaven, 1010 Waltham St., Lexington at 2 p.m., October 5. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019