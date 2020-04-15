|
WARNICK, Yettie Haber Of Natick, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020, surrounded by the loving caregivers at Belmont Manor and virtually by her loving family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 73 years, Nathan Warnick. Devoted mother of Steven and his wife Cindy (Smith), Craig and his wife Pam (Abrams), and Andrea and her husband James (Masterman). Cherished grandmother of Jason and Colleen Warnick, Samantha and Gavin Speiller, Arielle and Ben Rogers, Jeremy Warnick (deceased), Justin and Jesse Masterman, David Masterman, and Kayla Masterman. Adoring great-grandmother of Rowen, Max, Emmet, Mitchell, Emmett, Willow, Holly, and Olivia. Loving sister of Elsie Bunsick and Oscar Haber (deceased). Yettie was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 10, 1921 to the late David and Rose (Rumelt) Haber. Yettie spent her happy childhood in Dunkirk, NY and graduated high school at age 16. She went on to earn a degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Buffalo, where she met the love of her life. Nate entered the army soon after their wedding, and Yettie worked as a social worker for the Red Cross while Nate fought overseas. Upon his return from the war, they relocated to Fredonia, NY, where Yettie maintained her career, raised her three children, and became an active member in the tight-knit community. In 1984, the Warnicks moved to Boston, where they became the center of their expanding family for the next 35 years. Yettie's career as a social worker mirrored her unrelenting compassion for others in her everyday life. She was a beautiful human being; loving, empathetic, strong, wise and spirited. She always saw the beauty in life and her ever-present optimism was an inspiration to those close to her. She has left a legacy of laughter and love to family, friends, and the multitude of people whose lives were enriched by knowing her. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service (JFCS) of Boston's Caring During Crisis fund. Services were held privately. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020