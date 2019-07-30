Boston Globe Obituaries
YLIO JEUNE
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Cambridge, MA
YLIO JEUNE


1954 - 2019
YLIO JEUNE Obituary
JEUNE, Ylio Of Somerville, died on July 21, 2019. He was 64. Born and raised in Villard, Haiti he was the son of Theordore and Agnes (Derival) Jeune. Ylio was employed at the Harvard Business School and for many years worked as a technician with the Teradyne Corporation. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter Church in Cambridge where he and his family are active parishioners. The beloved husband of Claudette (Innocent) Jeune, he was a devoted father of Isabelle Cetoute, Julio and Lance Jeune all of Somerville. He was a dear brother of fourteen brothers and sisters. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday, August 2nd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Family and friends are invited to share testimonials beginning at 6:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Peter Church, Cambridge on Saturday morning, August 3rd at 9:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 643 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145 or St. Peter Church,100 Concord Ave., Cambridge, MA 02138. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
