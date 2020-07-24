|
|
Oi, Yoko (Kunishige) "Betty" Of Canton, passed away July 23rd at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Beloved wife of the late LT. Henry OI, Sr, United States Army Air Corp. Mother of Henry Oi, Jr., Marjorie Oi Dixon, Loretta Oi Capone, and the late Allen Oi, John Oi and Alan Brown. Grandmother of Christina Dixon and Victoria Fuller. Sister of Teruko Kunishige and Chikako Kunishige. A private service will be held at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Veteran's Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021 or the family suggests you donate to your local animal shelter. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020