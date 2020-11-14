1/1
YOLA T. (FESTA) TRABUCCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share YOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRABUCCO, Yola T. (Festa) Of Needham, affectionately known as Yo, Ma, Nana and Auntie, died peacefully on November 12, just a few days shy of her 96th birthday. Yola was all love, leavened with a wicked sense of humor, a boisterous laugh and a legendary gravy. A devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, there were no bounds to her kindness and hospitality. Her heart and kitchen were always open for her family. Yola was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Albert, and she deeply loved her children: Sandra V. TenEyck and her partner, Van DeWald, of Alstead, NH and Hollywood, FL; Robert D. Trabucco and his wife, Kathleen, of Needham; Janet T. Civian and her husband, Frederick, of Dedham. She cherished her grandchildren Victoria, Alyssa, Stephen, Kevin and Lauren, and delighted in attending their school and sports events. Yola was a devoted sister to the late Jean Houser, Esther Lanney and Albert Festa. The family expresses deep gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Benchmark Senior Living on Clapboardtree in Norwood for their skillful and affectionate care. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Yola's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved