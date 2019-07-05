Boston Globe Obituaries
YOLANDA B. (RENZELLA) DIBATTISTA

YOLANDA B. (RENZELLA) DIBATTISTA Obituary
DiBATTISTA, Yolanda B. (Renzella) A lifelong resident of Malden, July 3, 2019, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Ernest DiBattista. Loving mother of Judith Sullivan of Malden, Joan Barron of Malden, & Frank DiBattista & his wife Eileen of Boston. Dear sister of Albert Renzella & his late wife Jenny, the late Mary DiGiacomo & her late husband Armando, the late Joseph Renzella & his late wife Lillian, the late Margaret DiGiacomantonio & her late husband Charles, the late Catherine Drinkwater & her late husband Fred, the late Peter Renzella & his late wife Carmela, & the late Frank Renzella & his late wife Lee. Proud grandmother of Michael Sullivan & David, Christopher Barron & his wife Melissa, Matthew DiBattista, Mark DiBattista & his wife Jenn, Adam DiBattista & Diana, & great-grandmother of BriannaMarie, Samatha, Ryan & Jackson. She is also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Monday, July 8th at 8:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 9:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
