COSCIA, Yolanda (Colantuone) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 4th, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinando Coscia. Devoted mother of Joseph G. Coscia and his wife Dorothy of Winthrop, Richard R. Coscia and his wife Carol of Winthrop, Mary Mader and her husband Douglas of NH, Joann Coscia of East Boston, and the late Fred A. Coscia. Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Yolanda's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Friday, June 7th, from 4-8PM and again on Saturday morning, at 8:30AM, before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a 10AM, Funeral Mass in Celebration of Yolanda's Life. Services will conclude with Yolanda being entombed with her beloved husband at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Yolanda's favorite charities: , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019