COLLINS, Yolanda E. (Zani) Just 38 days shy of her 100th birthday, passed peacefully at the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, on November 23, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph B. Collins, Jr., who passed on January 10, 2002. Born in Medford on December 31, 1919, she was the daughter of John and Catherine (Voluletti) Zani. After graduating from high school, Yolanda went on to graduate from Lowell State Teachers' College with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She was a beloved 6th grade teacher at the Kelly School and then at the Nock Middle School in Newburyport. An avid golfer, Yolanda enjoyed "hitting a bucket of balls" into her 90's. She also enjoyed painting and has a sizable portfolio which she has shared with members of her family. She leaves behind her four daughters, Elaine M. Mason and her husband Phillip, Joanne C. Skerry, Janice L. Collins and her husband Robert Uhl and Marjorie C. Matthews and her husband Peter, Jr., three grandchildren, Grover C. Ganung, Peter J. Matthews, III and Alison M. Matthews, as well as her 7 great-grandchildren who called her "More Grams," along with extended family and dear friends. Yolanda's daughters wish to thank the entire staff at the Elizabeth Calsey House for their love, kindness and sense of humor they showed our mother. Also a thank you to the nurses at Elara Caring, who treated our mother with dignity and compassion. Visiting Hours will be at the Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 8 to 10am, followed by a Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 42 Green Street, Newburyport, at 10:30am, with Burial at Mount Prospect Cemetery, Amesbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yolanda's memory can be made to the Salvation Army, 40 Water Street, Newburyport, MA 01950, or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019