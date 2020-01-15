|
GRANATO, Yolanda (Luciano) Of Arlington, passed away on January 15. Beloved wife of the late Armando Granato. Loving mother of Gary Granato and his wife Amelia of Arlington and Debra Salisbury and her husband Tim of Nashua, NH. Dear grandmother to Joseph and Amanda Granato and Matthew and Nicole Salisbury. Sister to the late Ralph Luciano, Amelia DeMateo, Virginia Gross and Janet Allosso. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Funeral Service on Friday, January 17 at 10:00am in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, ARLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020