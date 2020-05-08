Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for YOLANDA FORTINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YOLANDA M. (FEOLA) FORTINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YOLANDA M. (FEOLA) FORTINI Obituary
FORTINI, Yolanda M. (Feola) Of Hingham, died May 5, 2020 at the age of 102, just days after the death of her husband and love of her life for over 79 years.

Yolanda was born in the Bronx, New York and eventually settled down in her beloved Hamden, Connecticut, where she raised her family and lived her life for 60 years. In her earlier years during WW2, Yolanda worked for the government but decided her true passion was caring for her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and very active in her church community. She and her husband, Peter, eventually sold the house in Connecticut to move into a senior community in Hingham, Massachusetts. Yolanda will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Fortini. Loving mother of the late Ronald Fortini. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Feola. Caring sister of the late Ann Croce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom Yolanda and Peter had live with them for periods of time.

Burial Services will be private.

Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Yolanda's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting

www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YOLANDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -