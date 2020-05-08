|
FORTINI, Yolanda M. (Feola) Of Hingham, died May 5, 2020 at the age of 102, just days after the death of her husband and love of her life for over 79 years.
Yolanda was born in the Bronx, New York and eventually settled down in her beloved Hamden, Connecticut, where she raised her family and lived her life for 60 years. In her earlier years during WW2, Yolanda worked for the government but decided her true passion was caring for her family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and very active in her church community. She and her husband, Peter, eventually sold the house in Connecticut to move into a senior community in Hingham, Massachusetts. Yolanda will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Fortini. Loving mother of the late Ronald Fortini. Cherished daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Feola. Caring sister of the late Ann Croce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, many of whom Yolanda and Peter had live with them for periods of time.
Burial Services will be private.
Normally, the Funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Yolanda's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting
www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020