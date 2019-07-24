Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
YOLANDA STRATTER Obituary
STRATTER, Yolanda Of Allston, on July 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Augusto & Irene (Stratter) Puemape. Loving sister of Virgilio, Rita, Irene, Cesar, Julio, Soledad, Roberto, Dino and Dora. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Long time owner of Disk'overy Record & Book Store in Allston/Brighton. Funeral Service at the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, August 2nd at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, August 1st from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guest book please www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
