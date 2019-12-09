|
ANDO, Yoshitaka Age 56, of Sudbury, MA, passed away December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheri and loving father of Lucas, Kyle, Marcus, and Olivia, all of Sudbury. A Memorial Service and gathering will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 9:45 AM, at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, 390 Lincoln Road, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/ando-family-educational-fund For online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019