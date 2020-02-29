|
|
CHUNG, Youn T. Of Belmont, on February 27, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 40 plus years, Ruby Chung, formerly of Belmont. Survived by sons, Chris Chung of New York City, Ken Chung, of Natick, MA, Joe Chung of Belmont; daughter, Jo-Ann Chung, of Anchorage, AK; granddaughter, Lily Chung; and siblings, Liz Wing of Newton, MA, and Tom Jung, of California and Connecticut. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020