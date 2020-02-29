Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for YOUN CHUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YOUN T. CHUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YOUN T. CHUNG Obituary
CHUNG, Youn T. Of Belmont, on February 27, 2020. Predeceased by his wife of 40 plus years, Ruby Chung, formerly of Belmont. Survived by sons, Chris Chung of New York City, Ken Chung, of Natick, MA, Joe Chung of Belmont; daughter, Jo-Ann Chung, of Anchorage, AK; granddaughter, Lily Chung; and siblings, Liz Wing of Newton, MA, and Tom Jung, of California and Connecticut. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Friday, March 6, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YOUN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -