YURIKO SUGIE MAH
MAH, Yuriko Sugie Of Westwood and Newton, passed away on November 28th at age 95. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Mah Sangiolo, son-in-law, John Sangiolo, three beautiful grandchildren, George, Midori, and Joseph of Newton, and sisters Yoshimi Kawada of Yokohama, Japan, Yoko Yagima of Chiba, Japan, and the extended Mah family of the New York/New Jersey region. Yuriko married George Mah in 1959 just weeks before he began his service with the US Air Force. They spent many years in Weehawken, New Jersey, Princeton, New Jersey, a short stay in Newton, MA, and finally retired in warm and sunny Honolulu, HI. After George passed in 2017, she moved in with her daughter in Newton before moving to an assisted living facility in Westwood. Yuriko loved to travel, go to Broadway musicals, visit with her grandchildren, and shop. In her later years, she suffered from dementia but it was COVID-19 - (positive test on November 13th) which ended her life. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JBLine (a non-profit organization helping Japanese residents and their families) - http://www.jbline.org/aboutus/donation and to the Institute for Asian American Studies at UMASS Boston- https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1355/boston/giving/17/form.aspx?sid=1355&gid=3&pgid=5411&cid=13247appealcode=GiveBtn&dids=525&bledit=1.

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
