Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery at Lindwood Memorial Park,
497 North Street
Randolph, MA
View Map
Viewing
Following Services
Orchard Cove,
1 Del Pond Dr
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for YVETTE FEINSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVETTE (GOODFADER) FEINSTEIN

YVETTE (GOODFADER) FEINSTEIN Obituary
FEINSTEIN, Yvette (Goodfader) Of Canton, formerly of Hull, passed away on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, at 96 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Aaron "Ziggy" and Anna "Chancha" (Stern) Goodfader. Beloved wife of the late David Feinstein. Loving mother of Paula Manburg & her husband William of Stoughton. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Manburg & Lauren Nicastro and great-grandmother of David and Sam Nicastro. Dear sister of the late Samuel Goodfader & his surviving wife Muriel. Also survived by nieces Emily, Meryl and nephew Joel and his wife Marlene. Graveside Service at Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery at Lindwood Memorial Park, 497 North Street, Randolph, MA on Monday, November 25th at noon. Memorial Observance will be held at Orchard Cove, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA immediately following the Burial and 7-9 pm at the home of Paula and William Manburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Suite 205, Newton, MA 02459, or the . Schlossberg's Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
