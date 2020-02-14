|
DANS, Yvette V. Of Winthrop, Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Marie R. (Drockmans) and Emile Dans. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020