Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for YVETTE DANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVETTE V. DANS


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YVETTE V. DANS Obituary
DANS, Yvette V. Of Winthrop, Feb. 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Marie R. (Drockmans) and Emile Dans. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Yvette V. DANS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YVETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -