|
|
HOLBROOK, Yvonne Elizabeth (Theriault) Died at Jeanne Jugan Residence, Somerville on Wednesday June 24, 2020. She was 92 years old. Born and raised in South Boston, she was a graduate of Gate of Heaven School and raised her beloved family in South Boston. Yvonne was an editorial assistant for G.K. Hall Publishing, retiring in 1993. In 1998, she moved to the North End of Boston. Always inquisitive and eager to learn, she enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Spain, Morocco and Israel. Yvonne's Catholic faith was an important part of her life. She was a Third Order Franciscan and a communicant of Saint Anthony Shrine and Saint Leonard's Church. Yvonne moved to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, in 2010. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Holbrook, Jr, and her brothers, George Theriault and Joseph Theriault. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Theriault, four children; Janet (Holbrook) McIndewar of Pensacola, FL, Norman "Rawd" Holbrook, III of Medford and his partner Denise MacDonald, Steven Holbrook of RI and his wife Paulette, Lisa (Holbrook) Lungo of Pittsfield and her partner Drew Finn; four grandchildren: Elizabeth (Holbrook) Subasic, Tristan Holbrook, Kylie McIndewar and Leith McIndewar; a great-granddaughter, Una Subasic and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Gate of Heaven Church and interment will follow in New Calvary Cemetery. Yvonne enjoyed her time at Jeanne Jugan and took great comfort in the tender loving care given by the Little Sisters. Donations can be made in Yvonne's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor. To send a condolence message to the Holbrook family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020