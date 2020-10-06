HEALEY, Yvonne M. (Turner) Age 80, of Beverly, formerly of California, passed away Monday evening, September 21, 2020 at home. Born in Wellington, New Zealand, she was the daughter of Robert Edmund and Georgette M. (Bailey) Turner. Yvonne was raised and educated in New Zealand, Japan, and California and attended the University of California, Berkeley, University of Southern California, LaVerne College, Chapman College and Centenary College. During her marriage to Lt. Col. Edward Michael Healey, Yvonne raised her children on numerous military bases around the country while pursuing her studies. Mrs. Healey began her career as an educator in 1972 at the elementary school level and went on to lead several middle and high schools as principal. She led schools throughout California as well as Sleepy Hollow High School in New York. In retirement, she directed youth programs for the YMCA of Beverly and taught English at Beverly Bootstraps. Yvonne was devoted to her two West Highland Terriers, McDuff and Angus. She was well known and often seen in the Beverly Cove area walking with them and speaking with neighbors. Surviving her are two daughters, Colleen Zazzarino of Palm Harbor, Florida and Regan Healey Asnes of New York City, and their husbands, John Zazzarino and Anthony Asnes; her daughter-in-law, Amy Broch Healey of London; and six grandchildren, Alexander Healey, Averill Healey and Araminta Broch Healey (children of her late son, Sean Michael Healey), Marin Asnes, Chloe Asnes and Sophia Zazzarino. She is also survived by her brother, Edmund Turner of Nevada and two nieces, Caroline Turner of Nevada and Cybil Turner of California, and her former daughter-in-law, Kerry Murphy Healey. Her Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Yvonne's memory may be donated to the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com