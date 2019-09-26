Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
YVONNE M. (TASHJIAN) (BROUILLETTE) GAUDET


1925 - 2019
YVONNE M. (TASHJIAN) (BROUILLETTE) GAUDET Obituary
GAUDET, Yvonne M. (Brouillette) (Tashjian) Of Lexington, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Edward Gaudet and the late Charles Tashjian. Stepmother of the late Diane M. Skarbek. Grandmother of Nicole M. Skarbek of Waltham. Sister of George Brouillette of Groton and the late Beatrice Hamel, Robert Brouillette and Lorraine Quinn. Yvonne also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families and her special friends, David and Karen Wright of Lexington. Family and friends will honor and remember Yvonne's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, September 29th from 4 to 7 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
