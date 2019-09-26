|
|
GAUDET, Yvonne M. (Brouillette) (Tashjian) Of Lexington, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Edward Gaudet and the late Charles Tashjian. Stepmother of the late Diane M. Skarbek. Grandmother of Nicole M. Skarbek of Waltham. Sister of George Brouillette of Groton and the late Beatrice Hamel, Robert Brouillette and Lorraine Quinn. Yvonne also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families and her special friends, David and Karen Wright of Lexington. Family and friends will honor and remember Yvonne's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, September 29th from 4 to 7 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019