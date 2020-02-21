|
|
SULLIVAN, Yvonne (Murad) Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Washington, D.C., Addis Ababa, Ethiopa and Cairo, Egypt, was entered into rest February 12, 2020, at the age of 92. Devoted mother of Perry Sullivan, and Thomas Sullivan and his wife Nora of Oslo, Norway. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Sullivan. Dear daughter of the late Jacques Murad and the late Perlina (Saltoun) Murad. Loving sister of Marcel Murad and his wife Elen and their children Judy Murad and Jonathan Lobel and their sons Josh, Robbie, Noah and Jason, Jeffrey Murad and his wife Melanie and their son Isaiah, and Gary Murad. Treasured cousin of Claude Levy and her children Carolyn Assa and Michael Wilkins, Michelle Assa and her daughter Sydney, and Jennifer Assa Avey and Doug Fisher. Yvonne was an avid art collector who loved to travel. As a young woman, she crisscrossed the globe as a flight attendant for Ethiopian Airlines, later becoming a U.S. State Department Translator stationed in Saudi Arabia, and then traveled the world with her diplomat husband, Paul, and their sons. After retiring from a position with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C., she relocated to Massachusetts where she spent much of her time with family and friends pursuing her love of theater, movies, and ballet. A Memorial Service will be held at Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington Street, BROOKLINE on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-4pm. A Graveside Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Connery Avenue in Bourne on Monday, February, 24, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020