TRAYLOR, Yvonne (Sutton) Age 69, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Southern NH Medical Center in Nashua. She was born on August 7, 1950 in Boston, MA, daughter of the late Leamon and Jesse Mae (Swan) Sutton. She was the wife of Ronald H. Traylor. They were married on August 19, 1972 in Boston, MA. Yvonne was educated at Girls High School and continued on to Garland Junior College, both in Boston, MA. In her free time she enjoyed shopping at thrift stores and flea markets, watching movies, travelling, and above all being a Grandma. She was predeceased by her parents, Leamon and Jesse Mae; two sisters, Leona Joseph and Shirley Sutton; and five brothers, Raymond Sutton, Richie Sutton, Walter Sutton, Lee Sutton, and Robert Sutton. Along with her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Ronald, she is survived by two sons, Forrest and Matthew Traylor; and nine grandchildren, Jakai Harris, Cameron Traylor, Ivy Traylor, Lola Traylor, Roin Traylor, Mateo Traylor, Soely Traylor, Mattie Lynn Traylor, and Brielle Traylor. There will be no public Services at this time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled once it is safe to be publicly held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Yvonne's name may be made to Nashua Presbyterian Church, 1010 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH 03062. The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., NASHUA has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603-883-3401). "One Memory Lights Another"
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020