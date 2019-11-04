|
DUONG, Zachary C. Age 16, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Children's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. Zachary was the cherished son of Cam and Sheila (Hoefer) Duong, beloved brother of Max Duong, all of Wilmington, dear grandson of Robert Hoefer, the late Mary Ellen Lochiatto, Vi Anh Phung, the late Canh Duong, loving nephew of Bobby Hoefer, Jr., Tom Ried Hoefer, Monica Duong and Cam Binh Duong. Zachary is also survived by his great-grandmother, his great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours on Friday, November 8th from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON. A Celebration of Zachary's Life will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Zachary's memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301 or to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019