|
|
FEETHAM, Zachary T. Age 27, of Attleboro and formerly of Franklin and Quincy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born in Stoneham, he was the loving son of Curt Feetham of Pembroke, and Melissa (Mulcahy) Feetham of Attleboro. Zachary was a graduate of Franklin High School, and went on to join the Unites States Army, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Zach enjoyed music, fishing, working out, and was an avid Boston Bruins fan. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with his family, especially his daughter Juliana.
Zachary was the brother of Michael Feetham of Worcester, Jillian Blumenthal of West Bridgewater, and Madison Feetham of Whitman. He was the grandson of Carol Feetham of Quincy, and the late Charles Feetham, and William and Elizabeth Mulcahy. He is survived by his partner Crystal Grieve, and his loving daughter Juliana Feetham, both of Attleboro.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Friday from the Funeral Home at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Zachary's memory to the Juliana R. Feetham Benefit Account, C/O Rockland Trust Company, 490 Pleasant St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019