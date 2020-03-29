Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for ZELLA MERVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZELLA (LOEW) MERVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ZELLA (LOEW) MERVIS Obituary
MERVIS, Zella (Loew) Of Auburndale, formerly of Newton, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley H. Mervis. Devoted mother of Carolyn Mervis & John Pani, Steve & Lisa Mervis, and Cindy Mervis. Loving grandmother of Ari Pani & his wife Rosalind Roser, Ethan Pani & his wife Michelle Zwi, Josh Mervis & his wife Drew Sambol, Ben Mervis, and Sam Mervis, and great-grandmother of Guy and Olivia Pani. Private graveside services will be held at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Zella Loew Mervis and Stanley H. Mervis Fund for Swem Library, Office of University Advancement, Gift Accounting, PO Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187-1693. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ZELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -