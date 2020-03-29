|
|
MERVIS, Zella (Loew) Of Auburndale, formerly of Newton, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley H. Mervis. Devoted mother of Carolyn Mervis & John Pani, Steve & Lisa Mervis, and Cindy Mervis. Loving grandmother of Ari Pani & his wife Rosalind Roser, Ethan Pani & his wife Michelle Zwi, Josh Mervis & his wife Drew Sambol, Ben Mervis, and Sam Mervis, and great-grandmother of Guy and Olivia Pani. Private graveside services will be held at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, West Roxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Zella Loew Mervis and Stanley H. Mervis Fund for Swem Library, Office of University Advancement, Gift Accounting, PO Box 1693, Williamsburg, VA 23187-1693. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020