LACEY, Zelma M. (Kepple) In her 102nd year. Of Charlestown June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert F. "Gus" Lacey. Devoted mother of Walter Lacey & wife Marianne & the late Anne Wallace & Frederick Lacey. Loving Nanny & Bah to Jeremiah Wallace & wife Denise, Teresa Wallace, Jo-Anne Wallace, Daniel Wallace & wife Helen, Erin Tiffany Todd & husband Brian, Danielle Kiely & husband Eoin, Padraic Lacey, Brittany O'Leary & husband William & her great-grandchildren Shauna Kane & husband Joseph, Shane, James, Madison, Steven, Cameron, Robert, Liam, Ella, Ellie, Ava, William & her great-great-grandson Liam. Beloved sister of Elvie Lacey & the late John, Wilmer & George Kepple. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Zelma's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Thursday 3 - 7 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Zelma's name to the Zelma Lacey House, 9 West School St. Charlestown, MA. 02129 or The Charlestown Recovery House, 15 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
