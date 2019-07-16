Boston Globe Obituaries
ZEREEAL POSEY Obituary
POSEY, Zereeal "Zee" Of Hyde Park, July 13, 2019. Wife of the late John F. Posey. Beloved mother of John W. (Janice) Posey of Roxbury and Jerome P. (Marie) Posey of Randolph. Loving grandmother of Wes Posey, Sheree Carson and Ashley Posey. Dear sister of John "Pete" Givens of Hartford, CT. She is survived by 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Saturday at 11 AM at the Historic Charles Street AME Church, 551 Warren Street, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
