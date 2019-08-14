|
HERRICK, Zetta Jane Died peacefully at Brooksby Village on August 1st. She was 92 years old. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. Philip D. Herrick, and their four children, Douglas Herrick (Anna Herrick) Kate Herrick Tyrrell (Joseph Tyrrell), Julie Herrick Torres (Richard Torres), Paul Herrick (Becky Herrick), and their eight grandchildren. Zetta was a graduate of Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. After graduation, she taught first and second grade in Cleveland, Ohio, supporting her husband while he attended medical school. After Phil finished school, they moved to Connecticut and then to Massachusetts, where they lived in Wenham for 25 years before moving to Rockport. Zetta was very involved in the community as a member of the Hamilton-Wenham School Committee. She was also president of the Wenham Museum, and a member of both the Rockport Garden Club and League of Women Voters. Zetta and her husband, Phil, traveled the world where they photographed the wildlife in Eastern Africa, rode camels in Egypt and were early visitors to China. Their last trip was to Cambodia and Vietnam in 2008. Zetta, who was a great hostess and cook, enjoyed the company of her many friends and family. Whether it was a Halloween costume party, winter fondue by the fire, or a lobster bake at their seaside home in Rockport, her parties were always fabulous. When the weather got cold, Phil and Zetta packed their bags and moved to Marco Island for a few months of golf, tennis and good times. A Memorial Service will be held on August 24th, at 11:00, at the First Church of Wenham, One Arbor Street, Wenham, MA. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wenham Museum or Wellspring House in Gloucester. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019