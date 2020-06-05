|
|
JACKSON, Zita Carmen Born January 25, 1930, passed away at age 90 on May 31, 2020 at Hancock Park nursing home in Quincy. Longtime Roxbury resident. Daughter of the late Mary (Lopez) and George Jackson, younger sister to the late Clarence Jackson, Inez Cousens, Hazel Daniel, Morris Jackson, and George Jackson. She is survived by her younger sister Barbara M. (Jackson) Boutin of Tallahassee, FL, nieces Joyce Daniel, Lisa Daniel Burgo, Jeanette Pina, Zita Cousens Brown, Aim?e Boutin, and nephews George Cousens and Toussaint Jackson, as well as many great-nieces and nephews who will miss their aunt dearly. Along with a long career in public service at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health, and Department of Education, she was a dedicated executive board member at Victory Programs, Ellis Memorial, and Uphams Corner Health Center, and a Friend of the Franklin Park Zoo. She was a longtime member of Eliot Congregational Church in Roxbury. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020