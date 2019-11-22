Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave.
Watertown, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
25 Bigelow Ave.
Watertown, MA
ZOE G. CHIOCHIOS

ZOE G. CHIOCHIOS Obituary
CHIOCHIOS, Zoe G. Of Watertown, MA, passed away on November 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Canelos) Chiochios. Devoted father of George Z. Chiochios and Mary Chiochios. Brother of Charles Chiochios and his wife Pauline. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Tues., November 26, 2019 at Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA at 11AM. Visitation prior to the Service from 10AM to 11AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
