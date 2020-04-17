|
KOLLIGIAN, Zoe (Keniston) Of Needham, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 88, from consequences of Covid-19. Born in Hammond, IN, Zoe grew up in Wellesley, MA, and lived most of her life in Lincoln, MA with her husband, the late Greg Kolligian. Zoe graduated from Wellesley High School at the age of 16 and went on to graduate from Smith College. Zoe was the loving and inspiring mother to two sons, Kory of Newburyport, Kris of Dover, and the biggest fan of her daughter-in-law Page. Zoe's greatest joy was being the exuberant and energetic grandmother to Kris and Page's two sons, Will and Mack. She is survived by her sister Lois Penney, sister-in-law Karen Anderson, and college roommate and lifelong best friend Ruth Ballmer. Zoe impacted so many people in life with her infectious and joyful personality, her curiosity, positivity, poise, sense of style, and wry sense of humor that was as witty as it was endearing. Zoe was an avid gardener, loved music, had a beautiful voice and sang in many productions and choirs. She was an avid athlete, playing little league baseball as a young girl, skied, and played tennis and paddle tennis throughout her life. She loved all Boston teams and relished in their most recent successes. A big fan of the Boston Red Sox, and made sure every game was on the radio or TV. Zoe donated her time working as the President of the Emerson Hospital Auxiliary, New England Baptist Hospital, and was a past President of the Boston Children's Hospital League. Zoe and her husband Greg were ardent supporters of the United States Air Force, passionate about supporting the men and woman who serve their country, as well as their Air Demonstration Squadron, The USAF Thunderbirds. Attending many of their exhilarating shows for over thirty years provided Zoe, Greg, their family and friends with cherished memories. Zoe's ability to enrich the lives of the people she touched will be celebrated in the coming months. We ask that memorial gifts be directed to , donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm Or, contact them at 212-763-5779. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020