ZOFIA "SOPHIE" (LUKASIAK) WOLNICKI
1935 - 2020
WOLNICKI, Zofia "Sophie" (Lukasiak) Of Salem, NH formerly of Chelsea, on August 30th. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Edward K. Wolnicki. Devoted mother of Peter Wolnicki and his wife Diana of Salem, NH and Janina Tassone and her husband Albert R., Jr. of Billerica. Cherished grandmother of Isabella and AJ Tassone. Dear sister of Waclawa "Vacha" Godlewska of Poland and the late Jutek Lukasiak. Visiting Hours: will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 4 - 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Ample parking opposite funeral home. We encourage family and friends who wish, to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card at www.WelshFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Zofia "Sophie" (Lukasiak) WOLNICKI


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
