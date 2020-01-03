|
of Dedham, Dec. 30, beloved wife of the late Donald L., loving mother of Cindy Zaleski of Milford, Cheryl Ferris of FL, Robert Boone and his wife Lauren O'Brien Boone of Dedham, Susan Young of Templeton and Sandra Boone of Braintree. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation on Sat. from 2-4PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Jimmy Fund c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02111 would be appreciated. For obit and guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 3, 2020