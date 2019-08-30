|
of Walpole, MA, passed away on August 27, 2019 at 88 years of age. Son of the late Angelo and Mary Angelina (Bernardo) Susi. He was the husband of the late Helen B. (Bell) Susi who passed away in 2005. He is the beloved husband of Carolyn Marie (Cofsky) Susi. Loving father of; Thomas Susi and his daughters-in-law, Lisa Susi and Tina Susi, Edward and his wife Bobbi Susi, Karen Susi and Michael and his wife Rebecca Susi. Step father of Linda Feliciano and her husband Ed, Richard Cofsky, Jr. and his wife Amy, Kerry Krusz and her husband Sean and Kevin Cofsky and his wife Bridgett. He was the cherished grandfather of Joe, Nick, Richard, Angela Susi, Jim and Katy Susi, and Bella, Maddie and Will Susi. Step grandfather of Alexa, Aiden, Ava and Olivia Feliciano, Dylan, Griffin and Luke Cofsky and Cami, Jake and Max Krusz and Scarlett, Duncan and Cary Cofsky. Angelo is the brother of Florence Clark and the late Ellie Foun-tain, Joseph Susi, Edith Davenport, and Henry Susi.
Fred graduated from Boston English High School where he ran track and played football. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy in 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. He said that being in the Navy changed his life. After his service in the Navy, he attended and graduated with a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from North¬eastern University. He earned the designation of Professional Engineer and worked as the Vice President and General Manager of GTE Government Systems, from where he retired in 1996.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 10 am in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 176 Washington St., E. Walpole. Visiting hours at Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., Norwood from 4-8 pm on Friday, August 30. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, MA.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 30, 2019