Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Chapel
South Boston, MA
View Map
81, of South Boston, passed away surrounded by loving family on April 15, 2019. She is the former wife of the late Albert W. Cheever III and mother of the late Patricia (Patty) Ann Cheever. She is survived by her son Albert P. Cheever and his wife, Krystyne, and her daughter Christine Curran and her husband Martin. Loving Nana to Elisabeth, Hannah, Daniel, Molly, Fiona, and Brendan. She leaves behind her siblings Ann McGeoghegan, Eleanor McGahan, Helen Muratore, and Robert McGahan. Also sister of the late John C. McGahan, Mary Belanger, Dorothy McGahan, and William McGahan. Visiting Hours will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester St. in South Boston on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s Chapel in South Boston on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Addie’s memory to the . Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences. http://www.lastingmemories.com/adelaide-k-mcgahan-cheever
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
