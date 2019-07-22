Boston Herald Notices
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brooks St
East Boston, MA
of East Boston passed away on July 20th, surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year. Devoted mother of Marie Bennett of the North End of Boston. Cherished grandmother of John Bennett and his wife Merissa and the late Paul Bennett. Adored great-grandmother of John III, Jacob and Jordan. Pre-deceased by 4 Brothers and 3 Sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Ida's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass in celebration of Ida's life on Thursday July 25th at 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the PO BOX 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com.



Published in Boston Herald on July 22, 2019
