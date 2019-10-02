|
of Roslindale, Sep 30. Beloved mother of AfrodityTuplin of Attleboro, and dear sister of John and Apostolos Tsolias, both of Roslindale, Vasilios Tsolias of Westwood, and the late Anastasia Dimitrakopoulos. Loving grandmother of Blake, Aeris, and Aeson Tuplin. Visiting hours Thursday 6-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home, Friday at 8:30 am and proceed to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale for her funeral service at 9:30 am. Interment will follow in The Gardens Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit website.
