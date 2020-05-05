Kevin, Michael and Mary -
My heartfelt sympathy and prayers are with you during this time. I have many fond memories spending time at your house growing up next door. Your mom was a great lady.
of West Roxbury, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Murray. Loving mother of Kevin J. Murray and his wife Blanche of Waimanalo, HI, Michael F. Murray of West Roxbury, and Mary M. Keele and her husband Stephen of Carlisle. Devoted grandmother of Joseph F., Julia K., Adam E., Joshua M., Matthew J., Rhandi, Ryan J., and the late Brian C. Loving great grandmother of Haidyn and Joseph F. Funeral services and interment will be private. A Mass of Christian burial at The Holy Name Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The Poor Clare Monastery, 920 Centre St. Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2020.