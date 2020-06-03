Aida Lopez
of Jamaica Plain, May 31st. Wife of the late Alfonso Lopez, Sr., owners of La Casa de losRegalos. Mother of Rosa Whelton Lopez of Jamaica Plain, Aida Lopez Leon of Florida and the late Alfonso Jr. & Maritza Sullivan.Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Under the Covid-19 guidelines visiting hour will be from 10-11am on Thursday, June 4th with a prayer service immediately at 11am. Interment Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury.

Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com.



View the online memorial for AIDA LOPEZ

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
