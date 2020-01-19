|
of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was retired from the Boston Emergency Medical Services, where he worked for many years as an EMT. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Winifred LeVine Sawyer for over 32 years. Loving son of the late Mary (Selig) and Harold Sawyer. Dear brother of the late Donna Sawyer. Brother-in-law of Rita Nevulis of Braintree and Joanne Strano of Everett. Alan is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As requested, services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory to the Winifred LeVine Sawyer Scholarship Fund, c/o Everett High School, 100 Elm St., Everett, MA 02149, Attention: Linda Maloney, would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett 617.387.3120
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020