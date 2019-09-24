|
of Randolph, formerly of Brighton, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2019, at the age of 81. Born in Boston, Alan graduated from Boston Latin High School and then attended Boston College. Alan worked at Channel 7 News as a cameraman for over 55 years, a job he loved and was excited to do every day, even at the age 81. Throughout his 55 year career, he has covered events with local, world and religious leaders, including multiple presidents and Popes, the Boston sports scene, including the "Miracle in Miami" to all the local teams championships and their parades as well as the 50th anniversary of Normandy to many local and national news events which included many infamous criminal figures. He was a local figure during all New England weather events, including the Blizzard of '78. Alan was not just a news photographer, he was a teacher, mentor and friend who was always in the know. He was also the Past President of the IBEW Local 1228. In his free time, he had a passion for horses and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A devoted brother, father, grandfather, husband, colleague and friend, Alan will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Alan was the son of the late Andrew John "AJ" and Nyna (Wood) McNaughton. Devoted brother of James McNaughton of Randolph. Loving father of Ruth McNaughton of Plymouth, Doug McNaughton and his wife Beverly of Bridgewater and Gary McNaughton and his wife Sandy of Middleboro. Husband of Stephanie McNaughton. Dear "Gramps" of Frank, Chris, Jennifer, Cade, Lauren, Matthew, Robbie, Connor and "Great Gramps" of Aidan. Also survived by his loving work family. Desk to Car – 7, Your assignment is now to rest. Your legend will live on in the hearts of all who knew you. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28) Randolph. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Alan's name to the New England Equine Rescue North, Inc., 52 Ash St., West Newbury, MA 01985. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 24, 2019