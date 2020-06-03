in Winthrop formerly of Allston and Waltham passed away on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Esther (McDonnell) Flibotte. Devoted father of Albert (Skippy) and his wife Goret Olivera of Las Vegas, NV and the late Thomas P. Flibotte. Brother of Nancy Carmody of CA and the late James and Carole Flibotte. Grandfather of Jessica Coughlin, Jesse and Desiree Flibotte. Great grandfather of Joseph and Matthew Coughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services in St. Joseph Cemetery 990 LaGrange Street West Roxbury on Thursday at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Skip may be made to St. Anthony Church 43 Holton Street Allston, MA 02134. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.