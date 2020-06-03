Albert A. "Skip" Flibotte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
in Winthrop formerly of Allston and Waltham passed away on May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Esther (McDonnell) Flibotte. Devoted father of Albert (Skippy) and his wife Goret Olivera of Las Vegas, NV and the late Thomas P. Flibotte. Brother of Nancy Carmody of CA and the late James and Carole Flibotte. Grandfather of Jessica Coughlin, Jesse and Desiree Flibotte. Great grandfather of Joseph and Matthew Coughlin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services in St. Joseph Cemetery 990 LaGrange Street West Roxbury on Thursday at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Skip may be made to St. Anthony Church 43 Holton Street Allston, MA 02134. For guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com.



View the online memorial for Albert A. "Skip" Flibotte

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved