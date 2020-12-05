1/1
Albert Bertrand
"Pa" Bertrand, of Litchfield, NH, died December 2, 2020 peacefully at home with family. He was an all scholastic basketball star at Somerville High School who married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Bennett with whom he had four children. Al worked for the MBTA as a bus driver and continued driving for the Barnstable school system after his retirement. He was responsible and hardworking to a fault. He was an avid traveler and tinkerer, able to fix anything (and never shy about applying the hammer when and if it was necessary). Pa was always the loudest supporter at his grandkids sporting events. He was the life of the party and loved by all. Al will be missed most for his sense of humor and his selfless devotion to his family.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Bennett) Bertrand; his daughter, Laura Rogers and husband Michael; three sons, Albert L. Bertrand, DC, David M. Bertrand and wife Leeanne, and Jeffrey P. Bertrand and his partner Zenobia; seven grandchildren, Emilee, Michelle, Jason, Kevin, Alexis, Katelyn, and Dakota; one great grandson, Abel; two sisters, Marilyn Bertrand, and Marie Lynch(deceased); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are assisting the family with arrangements.

To send a condolence, please visit,

www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Albert Bertrand

Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
