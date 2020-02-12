|
77 years of Talbotten, GA, passed away peacefully in Boston, MA on February 5, 2020. Loving husband, devoted father and dedicated driver for the MBTA. Albert is survived by his wife Brenda (Gregory) Miller, his brother Joe Miller and sister Mary Willis; children Lewis Willis, Arlene Drake, Tara Gregory, Thomasina Grant, Rodney Gregory, Melinda Daughtry and Jermaine Sanders; nine grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation to be held at Blue Hill Church of Christ, 1505 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, MA 02126 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM with Funeral Service following at 12 PM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Hwy, Boston, MA 02131. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 12, 2020