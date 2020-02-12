Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blue Hill Church of Christ
1505 Blue Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02126
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Blue Hill Church of Christ
1505 Blue Hill Avenue
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Blue Hill Church of Christ
1505 Blue Hill Avenue
Mattapan, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Miller Notice
77 years of Talbotten, GA, passed away peacefully in Boston, MA on February 5, 2020. Loving husband, devoted father and dedicated driver for the MBTA. Albert is survived by his wife Brenda (Gregory) Miller, his brother Joe Miller and sister Mary Willis; children Lewis Willis, Arlene Drake, Tara Gregory, Thomasina Grant, Rodney Gregory, Melinda Daughtry and Jermaine Sanders; nine grandchildren, other family and friends. Visitation to be held at Blue Hill Church of Christ, 1505 Blue Hill Avenue, Mattapan, MA 02126 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11AM with Funeral Service following at 12 PM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Hwy, Boston, MA 02131. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com



View the online memorial for Albert, Miller
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -