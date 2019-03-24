|
85, of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Loving father of Vincent Tenaglia and his wife Jennifer, John Tenaglia and his wife Stephanie, David Tenaglia and his loving companion Francinete and Kristine Tenaglia. Adored grandfather of Vinessa Tenaglia, Jenna Tenaglia, John Tenaglia Jr., Angela Tenaglia, Nico Tenaglia, Massimo Tenaglia, Brianna Buonopane, and Marc Anthony Buonopane. Cherished great-grandfather of Violet, Sarai and Shyne Buonopane. Caring brother of Ada D’Angelo and the late Aldo Tenaglia. Also survived by his loving companion Ines Pena and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Alceo’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Tuesday, March 26th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Anthony Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127 http://www.lastingmemories.com/alceo-n-tenaglia
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 24, 2019