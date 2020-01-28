|
Of Easton, January 25, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph E. Techiera. Mother of Lory A. DeLillo and her longtime companion Donald Foster of Everett, Joseph J. Techiera of Easton and Alan D. Techiera and his wife Tracey J. of Mansfield; sister of Donald DeMello and Gilbert DeMello both of Taunton and the late Leo DeMello, Ayres DeMello and Evelyn Messier. Grandmother of Ryan Techiera of Somerville, Bria Techiera of Mansfield and William Techiera of Mansfield; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton, on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Aldina's memory may be sent to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA. 02720 or to Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 28, 2020