Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
Aldina F. (DeMello) Techiera


1923 - 2020
Aldina F. (DeMello) Techiera Notice
Of Easton, January 25, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph E. Techiera. Mother of Lory A. DeLillo and her longtime companion Donald Foster of Everett, Joseph J. Techiera of Easton and Alan D. Techiera and his wife Tracey J. of Mansfield; sister of Donald DeMello and Gilbert DeMello both of Taunton and the late Leo DeMello, Ayres DeMello and Evelyn Messier. Grandmother of Ryan Techiera of Somerville, Bria Techiera of Mansfield and William Techiera of Mansfield; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton, on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:30 p.m. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, donations in Aldina's memory may be sent to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main Street, Fall River, MA. 02720 or to Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Aldina F., TECHIERA (DeMello)
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
