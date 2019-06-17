|
20, of Merrimack passed away on Thursday June 13th, 2019, in a tragic accident while kayaking on the Merrimack River.
He was born on May 18th, 1999 in Boston, MA to Phillip "Jake" and Michelle (Mackie) Bronchuk of Merrimack. He was a graduate of Merrimack High School and was currently enrolled at Plymouth State College.
Alec will be forever loved and missed by his parents, Jake and Michelle Bronchuk; two brothers, Sean Donahue and his fiancee Diane Laborera , and Jesse Bronchuk; maternal grandmother Kathie Shea-Hollis and her husband Peter Hollis of Gloucester, MA; maternal grandfather Richard Mackie of Merrimack; paternal grandmother Christine Bronchuk of Weymouth, MA and her late companion Gabriel Maimaron; paternal grandfather Phillip Bronchuk and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, MA; aunts and uncles Jerilyn and husband John Spokis, Nicole Bronchuk, John Perchard and wife Amy, Bonnie and husband Mike Giblin, Jackie Perchard, and Michael, Richard, Kristin, Shannon and Thomas Mackie, along with numerous great uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH on Tuesday, June 18th from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, NH on Wednesday June 19th at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, across the street from the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations in Alec's memory to go to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03766 or online at www.chadkids.org
Published in Boston Herald on June 17, 2019