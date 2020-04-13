|
|
of Cambridge April 12. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary (Narekiewicz). Devoted brother of Mary Brodeur, Anele Higgins and her husband Christopher, Michael and his wife Paula, Mark, Ann Colarusso, Amy Dellorfano and her husband Albert, Margaret Shay and her husband Donald and the late Anthony. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Services Private. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhttp://www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.home.com
View the online memorial for Alec W., RUTKAUSKAS
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 13, 2020