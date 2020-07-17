of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died July 15, 2020, age 95 years. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Zdankowski. She was a devoted and very kind mother of Craig S. Zdankowski of Quincy, with whom she loved to travel and do numerous things. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Helen's life by gathering for a visiting hour in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, July 20th at 10 A.M. Followed by a funeral service at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
View the online memorial for Alenna "Helen", (Zinkavich) ZDANKOWSKI