Alenna "Helen" (Zinkavich) Zdankowski
1925 - 2020
{ "" }
of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died July 15, 2020, age 95 years. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Zdankowski. She was a devoted and very kind mother of Craig S. Zdankowski of Quincy, with whom she loved to travel and do numerous things. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Helen's life by gathering for a visiting hour in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, July 20th at 10 A.M. Followed by a funeral service at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



View the online memorial for Alenna "Helen", (Zinkavich) ZDANKOWSKI

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
JUL
20
Service
11:00 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
JUL
20
Burial
12:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 16, 2020
Rest in peace, Helen....God Bless you, Craig... uncle Eddies niece...
Elaine Tibbetts
Family Friend
July 16, 2020
Craig, we're so sorry to hear that your mother passed away. She was a wonderful woman. We have many happy memories of growing up on Hallam Street. Sorry for your loss. Bob & Joan Gallagher
Bob & Joan Gallagher
Neighbor
