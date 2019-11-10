|
|
of Wrentham, formerly of Dedham, Nov. 6. Beloved husband of Cynthia M. (DeCoste), loving father of Michael Hassey of Wrentham, Lisa Rivera and her husband Lou of Plainville, Stacy Denekamp and David Roney of RI, John Hassey of Wareham, Paul Hassey and his wife Karen of Fall River, Mark Hassey and his wife Jennifer of Fairhaven. Proud "Papa" to 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Devoted cats "Misty and Raven". Brother of the late Michael, Jean Mitchell, Claire Burns and Doris Higgins. Everyone he met became a friend, he just enjoyed people. Visiting hours Tues. 4-8PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Funeral service Weds. at 10AM in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Denise Spicer Dietzel Scholaship Fund, Attn: Kayla Dietzel, 32 Lantern Lane, Mansfield, MA 02048 would be appreciated. For Obituary and guestbook, visit website.
Folsom Funeral Home
www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Alfred J., "Butch" Hassey, Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 10, 2019