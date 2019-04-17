|
of Dorchester, Apr 12th. Husband of the late Barbara Ann (Demann) Jordan. Loving father of Curtis Wilson of CA and Stephanie Jordan Drayton & her husband Craig Drayton of Boston.
Grandfather of Lana & Damon Drayton.
Funeral Service from the Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St, Jamaica Plain on Thursday, April 18th at 11 o'clock. Relatives & friends invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019